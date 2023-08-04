New Suit - Trademark

LifeScience Plus filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against CoAg Medical on Friday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Potter Anderson & Corroon and Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel, alleges that the defendant's use of the mark 'BleedStop' for over-the-counter hemostatic foams and powders is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's use of the mark 'BloodStop' for hemostatic dressing products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00845, LifeScience Plus Inc. v. CoAg Medical LLC.

Health Care

August 04, 2023, 6:21 PM

Plaintiffs

LifeScience Plus, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Potter Anderson & Corroon

defendants

CoAg Medical, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims