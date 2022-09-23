New Suit

Susman Godfrey sued the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Treasury on Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Lifenet Inc., an air ambulance company. The suit challenges regulations implementing the 'No Surprises Act,' a 2020 federal law aimed at lowering health care costs by requiring out-of-network providers to negotiate reimbursement amounts with insurers and submit any disputes to arbitration. Lifenet claims that a new federal rule promulgated Aug. 26 gives an unfair advantage to insurers in the arbitration process. The case is 6:22-cv-00373, Lifenet, Inc. v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services et al.

Health Care

September 23, 2022, 3:56 PM