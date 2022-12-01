New Suit

Susman Godfrey and Polsinelli sued the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Treasury Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Lifenet Inc. and other air ambulance companies. The suit challenges regulations implementing the 'No Surprises Act,' a 2020 federal law aimed at lowering health care costs by requiring out-of-network providers to negotiate reimbursement amounts with insurers and submit any disputes to arbitration. The court action claims that insurers are given an unfair advantage in the dispute resolution process. The case is 6:22-cv-00453, Lifenet, Inc. et al v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services et al.

Health Care

December 01, 2022, 7:23 PM