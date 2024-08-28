Lifeline for Fraud?: Chinese Lender Accused in Lawsuit by Qu...

News From Law.com

A new $140 million lawsuit filed by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan lawyers accuses one of China's largest commercial lenders of acting as the "lifeline" behind Israeli fintech startup Vesttoo's alleged multibillion-dollar fraud that scandalized the global insurance community with fake letters of credit. The "lion's share" of those phony letters were provided by China Construction Bank Corp. and related entities, plaintiff White Rock Insurance alleges in a complaint filed Tuesday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Banking & Financial Services

August 28, 2024, 3:13 PM