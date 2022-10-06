Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hancock Daniel & Johnson on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, to North Carolina Middle District Court. The complaint, for disputed property damage claims resulting from a weather event, was filed by DeVore, Acton & Stafford and the Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of Lifebrite Hospital Group of Stokes LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-00849, Lifebrite Hospital Group Of Stokes, LLC v. Travelers Property Casualty Company Of America.

Insurance

October 06, 2022, 7:23 PM