New Suit - Contract

Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefits management company, was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The court action, brought by Frier Levitt LLC on behalf of Life Star Pharmacy, accuses the defendant of failing to collect less than $30 in co-payments from patients in violation of the parties' pharmacy provider agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00186, Life Star Pharmacy v. Express Scripts, Inc..