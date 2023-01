News From Law.com

A veteran in-house health care attorney is taking a key role in trying to help a Somerville, Massachusetts-based gene therapy company, Bluebird Bio, bounce back from difficult times. The company has appointed Joseph Vittiglio to be chief business and legal officer. Jason Cole had been serving as chief legal officer for six years when Bluebird promoted him to chief strategy officer last year.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 04, 2023, 9:27 AM