Life of Miami Judge Threatened: Florida Man Arrested | Law.c...

A U.S. district court jury in Florida has returned an indictment by a grand jury against a man for threatening to kill a federal judge in Miami.Marcus Pratt, 38, faces three counts of mailing threatening communications and three counts of influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal judge. If found guilty, Pratt faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on each count."Unfortunately, this is hardly unique," said Jeffrey Fagan, a leading expert on policing, crime, gun control, and race at Columbia Law School.

March 13, 2024, 1:27 PM

