Who Got The Work

William H. Gussman Jr. and Hannah M. Thibideau of Schulte Roth & Zabel have stepped in to defend Hamburg Commercial Bank AG, Cerberus European Capital Advisors and Promontoria Holding 260 BV in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit pertaining to the disposition of assets pledged to Hamburg Commercial Bank as loan collateral. The case was filed Aug. 30 in New York Southern District Court by Cornell Dolan P.C. and Radice Law Firm on behalf of Life Insurance Fund Elite LLC, a private equity fund with investments in life insurance policies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:22-cv-07423, Life Insurance Fund Elite LLC v. Hamburg Commercial Bank AG et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 15, 2022, 8:49 PM