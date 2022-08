New Suit

Maynard Cooper & Gale filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Life Insurance Co. of the Southwest. The complaint seeks to rescind a policy issued to Roberto Sanchez Lopez for alleged misrepresentations in the application. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-22615, Life Insurance Co. of the Southwest v. Sanchez Lopez.

Insurance

August 17, 2022, 4:07 PM