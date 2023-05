New Suit

Hill, Ward & Henderson filed an insurance lawsuit on behalf of Life Insurance Co. of the Southwest in Florida Southern District Court on Monday. The complaint targets Gricette Gabriela Gutierrez for allegedly omitting preexisting health conditions from her application for coverage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-60856, Life Insurance Company of the Southwest v. Gutierrez.

Insurance

May 08, 2023, 2:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Life Insurance Company of the Southwest

Plaintiffs

Hill Ward Henderson

defendants

Gricette Gabriela Gutierrez

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute