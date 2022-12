New Suit - Contract

Life Insurance Co. of the Southwest filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Joseph Dixon on Monday in North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, brought by Fox Rothschild, seeks to rescind a life insurance policy based on allegedly false statements in the application. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00674, Life Insurance Co. of the Southwest v. Dixon.

Insurance

December 19, 2022, 4:15 PM