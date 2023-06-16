New Suit

Womble Bond Dickinson filed an interpleader complaint Friday in North Carolina Eastern District Court on behalf of Life Insurance Company of North America, a New York Life Insurance subsidiary. The court action, seeking to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy, targets Nyeisha Joyner, Dorethea Neely and Patrilla Singleton. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00102, Life Insurance Company of North America v. Singleton.

Insurance

June 16, 2023, 6:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Life Insurance Company of North America

Plaintiffs

Womble Bond Dickinson

defendants

Dorethea Neely

Nyeisha Joyner

Patrilla Singleton

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute