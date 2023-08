News From Law.com

Attorneys are increasingly using life care plans to build their cases. And some lawyers say those plans look different than they used to. Theodore Schaer, a director at Zarwin Baum DeVito Kaplan Schaer Toddy, said he's seen plaintiffs present plans that estimate future medical care as both costlier and more extensive than what they have asked for comparable injuries in the past.

Pennsylvania

August 17, 2023, 7:00 AM

nature of claim: /