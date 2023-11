News From Law.com

Christopher Cramer of Trantolo & Trantolo secured a $1.5 million verdict for his client in a motor vehicle collision lawsuit. Grady Bolden, the plaintiff, was driving his motorcycle in Manchester when the defendant, Gwen Brooks, attempted to make a left hand turn and collided with the plaintiff, the complaint said.

November 27, 2023, 1:53 PM

