Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ropers, Majeski, Kohn & Bentley on Monday removed a lawsuit against Relin, Goldstein & Crane to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by Stein Saks PLLC on behalf of Aron Liefer. The case is 1:22-cv-07854, Liefer v. Relin, Goldstein & Crane, LLP.

New York

December 26, 2022, 7:46 PM