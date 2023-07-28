Who Got The Work

Lindsey Davis and Brenna Wildt of Quarles & Brady have stepped in to represent Brunswick Corporation, a marine products company known for its boating lifestyle brands, in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The case was filed June 12 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by Alan C. Olson & Associates on behalf of Shereen Liedke. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach, is 1:23-cv-00760, liedke v. Brunswick Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

July 28, 2023, 7:23 AM

