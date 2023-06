New Suit - Employment

Brunswick Corporation, a marine products company known for its boating lifestyle brands, was sued Monday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court case was brought by Alan C. Olson & Associates on behalf of Shereen Liedke. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00760, Liedke v. Brunswick Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

June 13, 2023, 6:04 AM

Plaintiffs

shereen liedke

Plaintiffs

Alan C Olson & Associates Sc

defendants

Brunswick Corporation

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act