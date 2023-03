Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Monday removed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Ford Motor Co. and Farrah Fawn Slanga to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Xuereb Law Group on behalf of the Estate of Michael David Day, seeks to impose a constructive trust on wrongfully distributed 401(k) benefit funds. The case is 2:23-cv-10716, Lieb v. Slanga et al.

Automotive

March 28, 2023, 6:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Suzanne M Lieb

defendants

Ford Motor Company

Farrah Fawn Slanga

defendant counsels

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations