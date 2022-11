Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Nehama Levi, Shlomo Levi and other defendants to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Denver Injury Law on behalf of Debbie Lidor and Yaron Lidor. The case is 1:22-cv-02941, Lidor et al v. Levi et al.

Colorado

November 11, 2022, 4:05 AM