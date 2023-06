New Suit - Patent

Foley & Lardner filed a patent lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of light and wiring components retailer Lider Electric Inc. The complaint, which targets Socket Solutions LLC, seeks a declaration that the defendant’s patent for an electrical outlet cover and extension cord is invalid. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01054, Lider Electric Inc. v. Socket Solutions, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 15, 2023, 10:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Lider Electric Inc.

Foley & Lardner

defendants

Socket Solutions, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims