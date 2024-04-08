Who Got The Work

Brandon Bundren of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has entered an appearance for Brunswick Corporation, a marine products company known for its boating lifestyle brands, in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit was filed Feb. 21 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Lannom & Williams on behalf of Cody Liddle, who was allegedly cut by the propeller blades of a 250 HP Mercury Marine outboard motor which broke away from the plaintiff's boat when it struck a wooden object in the water. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:24-cv-00195, Liddle v. Brunswick Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

April 08, 2024, 9:25 AM

