Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Les Schwab Tire Centers to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Corey A. Pingle on behalf of Clint Liddicote. The case is 2:22-cv-02316, Liddicote v. Les Schwab Tire Centers of California LLC.

Automotive

December 30, 2022, 2:46 PM