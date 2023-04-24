New Suit

Bellagio Hotel and Casino and its operator MGM Resorts were sued Monday in Nevada District Court. The court action, filed by Nersesian & Sankiewicz on behalf of Theodore Lichtenstein III, accuses the Bellagio of unlawfully confiscating $20,200 in casino chips from the plaintiff that he earned while gaming at the Bellagio. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00629, Lichtenstein, III v. Bellagio, LLC, d/b/a Bellagio Hotel and Casino et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 24, 2023, 4:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Theodore Lichtenstein, III

Plaintiffs

Nersesian & Sankiewicz

defendants

MGM Resorts International

Bellagio, LLC, d/b/a Bellagio Hotel and Casino

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct