New Suit

Gray Reed & McGraw filed a lawsuit Monday in Texas Northern District Court accusing defendants of stealing $2.7 million in cryptocurrency. The complaint was brought on behalf of a widower targeting Luxkey.net, a blockchain mining company, and a woman believed to be living in Cambodia whom he met romantically on social media. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01018, Licht v. Ling et al.

Cryptocurrency

May 08, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Leonard Terry Licht

Plaintiffs

Gray Reed & McGraw

Donte L Jones

defendants

Luxkey

Tina Ling

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct