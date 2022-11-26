Removed To Federal Court

Vitacost.com Inc., an organic grocery and vitamin and supplements e-commerce provider, on Friday removed a digital privacy class action to California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Pacific Trial Attorneys, is part of a wave of similar litigation asserting that the defendant uses web tracking technology to surreptitiously intercept users' data and communications in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Vitacost.com is represented by Davis Wright Tremaine. The case is 3:22-cv-01854, Licea v. Vitacost.com, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 26, 2022, 8:08 AM