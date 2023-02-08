New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Ulta Beauty, a national beauty store chain, was hit with a digital privacy class action Tuesday in California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, claims Ulta allows a third party to intercept and record the conversations of customers who used the chat feature on the defendant's website in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00201, Licea v. Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 08, 2023, 12:06 PM