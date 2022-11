Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jones Day on Wednesday removed a privacy class action against PVH subsidiary Tommy Hilfiger Inc. to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, claims the defendant uses software on its website to wrongfully record the conversations of website visitors in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case is 3:22-cv-01851, Licea v. Tommy Hilfiger U.S.A., Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 23, 2022, 7:48 PM