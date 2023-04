Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Blank Rome on Wednesday removed a digital privacy class action against Timex to California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Pacific Trial Attorneys, is part of a wave of cases accusing businesses of collecting and storing 'chat' communications on their websites. The case is 5:23-cv-00691, Licea v. Timex.com Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 19, 2023, 8:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Miguel Licea

defendants

Does 1 through 10

Timex.com, Inc.

defendant counsels

Blank Rome

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims