New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Overstock, an online retailer, was hit with a digital privacy class action Sunday in California Southern District Court for alleged violations of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The suit, brought by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses Overstock of surreptitiously recording the conversations of those who use the chat feature on the website and selling the information to a third party. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01594, Licea v. Overstock.com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

October 17, 2022, 3:10 PM