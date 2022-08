New Suit - Consumer Class Action

The Gap was hit with a data privacy class action Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses the defendant of using keystroke monitoring software to record the communications of users of the OldNavy.Gap.com website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01413, Licea v. Old Navy, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 10, 2022, 1:28 PM