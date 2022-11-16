Who Got The Work

Crowell & Moring partner Daniel A. Sasse has entered an appearance for Logitech Inc. in a pending digital privacy class action. The case, filed Oct. 2 in California Southern District Court by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses Logitech of covertly preserving, sharing and data-mining online chat transcripts in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Linda Lopez, is 3:22-cv-01490, Licea v. Logitech Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

November 16, 2022, 5:52 AM