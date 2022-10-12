New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Genesco, a footwear company with brands including Johnson & Murphy and Journeys, was hit with a digital privacy class action on Wednesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses the company of covertly preserving, sharing and data-mining online chat transcripts in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01567, Licea v. Genesco Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 12, 2022, 8:28 PM