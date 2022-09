New Suit - Consumer Class Action

GameStop was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Central District Court. The complaint, brought by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses the defendant of wiretapping users' online chat conversations and sharing it with third-parties without notice or consent in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01562, Licea v. GameStop, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 07, 2022, 7:18 AM