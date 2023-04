New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Estee Lauder was slapped with a digital privacy class action Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman, accuses the defendant of recording communications by users of the EsteeLauder.com chat feature in order to share information with third parties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00726, Licea v. Este Lauder Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 20, 2023, 5:55 PM

Jose Licea

Law Offices Of Todd M. Friedman

Law Offices Of Todd Friedman

Estee Lauder Inc.

Does 1 to 10, inclusive

Elc Online Inc.

nature of claim: 890/