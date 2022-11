Removed To Federal Court

Adidas America on Tuesday removed a digital privacy class action to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of users of Adidas' website who accuse the company of using key-stroke monitoring software to track their activity in order to share the information with third parties. Adidas America is represented by Morrison & Foerster. The case is 5:22-cv-02077, Licea v. Does 1 - 25, et al.

Internet & Social Media

November 22, 2022, 5:46 PM