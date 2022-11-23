Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed a privacy class action against online pet products seller Chewy arising from the company's alleged use of 'session replay' software on its website to California Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, is part of a wave of cases asserting that the web tracking technology surreptitiously intercepts users' data and communications in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act and the federal Wiretap Act. The case is 3:22-cv-01852, Licea v. Chewy, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 23, 2022, 8:08 PM