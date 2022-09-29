New Suit - Consumer Class Action

American Eagle Outfitters was hit with a digital privacy class action Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of American Eagle website users who accuse the company of using keystroke monitoring methods to secretly record user activity in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01702, Licea v. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 29, 2022, 8:14 AM