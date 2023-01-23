Who Got The Work

Joseph J. DiPalma of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. and J2 Cloud Services in a pending website accessibility lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 9 in New York Southern District Court by the Clark Law Firm on behalf of Luis Licea and John Panarese, contends that the defendants' website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:22-cv-10427, Licea et al v. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. et al.

