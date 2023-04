Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Broening Oberg Woods & Wilson on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm to Arizona District Court. The suit, over water damage claims, was filed by Dieker Copple on behalf of Alan Licause and Carolyne Licause. The case is 2:23-cv-00668, Licause et al. v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co.

Insurance

April 20, 2023, 8:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Alan Licause

Carolyne Licause

Deiker Voightmann Donovan PLLC

defendants

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

Unknown Parties

defendant counsels

Broening Oberg Woods Wilson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute