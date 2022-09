Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Geico, Stillwater Insurance and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over damages stemming from a tornado, was filed by Cohen Fineman on behalf of Michael Libucki. The case is 1:22-cv-05381, Libucki v. Stillwater Insurance Group et al.