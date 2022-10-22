Who Got The Work

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partners Michael D. Blanchard, Thomas A. Linthorst and Michael C. D'Agostino are defending Alexion Pharmaceutical in an employment discrimination lawsuit related to the company's COVID-19 vaccine policy. The action was filed Sept. 9 in Connecticut District Court by a worker who claims that the plaintiff's vaccine mandate resulted in discrimination and harassment. Alexion, a Boston-based drugmaker, was acquired by pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca in 2021. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea, is 3:22-cv-01126, Librandi v. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 22, 2022, 1:23 PM