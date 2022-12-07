New Suit

Alston & Bird and Manhattan Legal Services filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Mark Liboy. The complaint accuses the New York City Housing Authority of unilaterally removing Liboy, who lives in a project-based Section 8 development and suffers from mobility issues, from a waitlist for a two-bedroom apartment without affording him the opportunity to contest the removal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10334, Liboy v. Russ et al.

Real Estate

December 07, 2022, 5:44 AM