Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wood Smith Henning & Berman removed a product liability lawsuit against Peloton Interactive, the at-home fitness equipment and interactive media brand, to California Central District Court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by Steiner & Libo on behalf of Jamie E. Libo Denitz. The case is 2:22-cv-09270, Libo Denitz v. Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 22, 2022, 11:35 AM