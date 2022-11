New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Apple was slapped with a digital privacy class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Bursor & Fisher, accuses Apple of tracking, collecting and monetizing users' private data, including browser history and activity information, regardless of whether consumers turn off tracking functions on their iPhone or iPad in accordance with Apple's own instructions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-07069, Libman v. Apple Inc.