New Suit - FOIA

Yale Law School's Media Freedom & Information Access Clinic filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Daniel Libit. The complaint, against the U.S. Military Academy and Army West Point Athletic Association (AWPAA), seeks 'public' records concerning the operation, finances and funding of Army West Point's athletic programs. According to the suit, AWPAA holds itself out to be a 'private' nonprofit organization that is not subject to the FOIA. The case is 7:23-cv-00845, Libit v. United States Military Academy et al.