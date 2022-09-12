Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Clyde & Co. removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Ace American Insurance Company and Ace Property and Casualty Insurance Company, both subsidiaries of Chubb, to California Northern District Court on Monday. The complaint seeks a declaration that Ace has a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiffs in underlying lawsuits arising from a fire. The court action was filed by Cox, Castle & Nicholson on behalf of Prologis, a San Francisco-based real estate investment trust, and other plaintiffs. The case is 3:22-cv-05204, Liberty Property Limited Partnership et al v. Ace American Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 12, 2022, 7:46 PM