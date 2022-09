New Suit - Patent

Charles Schwab was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, over patents relating to payment processing technology, was filed by Bragalone Olejko Saad on behalf of Liberty Peak Ventures. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00376, Liberty Peak Ventures LLC v. Charles Schwab Corp. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 28, 2022, 12:58 PM