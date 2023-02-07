Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Intact Insurance, Atlantic Specialty Insurance and other defendants to Oregon District Court. The suit, filed by Cosgrove Vergeer Kester on behalf of Liberty Northwest Insurance, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying lawsuit over alleged birth defects caused by the father's exposure to chemicals at a Triquint Semiconductor factory. The case is 3:23-cv-00181, Liberty Northwest Insurance Corp. v. Intact Insurance Group USA LLC et al.

Insurance

February 07, 2023, 8:34 PM