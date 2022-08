New Suit - Product Liability

Liberty Mutual filed a product liability lawsuit against Danby Products on Tuesday in New Hampshire District Court. The suit, filed by Sherman Law, brings subrogation claims based on fire damage allegedly caused by a faulty dehumidifier. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00324, Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Co. v. Danby Products Inc.

Insurance

August 23, 2022, 12:25 PM